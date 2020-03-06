Saints Rumors: Taysom Hill Gets 1st-Round Tender Ahead of Restricted Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Taysom Hill isn't going anywhere.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints are placing a first-round tender on Hill, meaning they can match any offer made to him in restricted free agency and would receive a first-round pick if they let him sign elsewhere.

Schefter added that the Saints "plan to re-sign him soon anyway."

                                                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

