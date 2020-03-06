Ryan Newman Says 'It's Great to Be Alive' After Scary Daytona 500 Crash

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ryan Newman has spoken of his relief at emerging relatively unharmed from his crash at the Daytona 500.

On Friday, he was at the Phoenix Raceway, where he was supporting the rest of his Roush Fenway Racing team and discussed the crash.

"It's great to be alive," he said, per David Brandt of the Associated Press. "If you look at my car, it's a miracle."

The NASCAR driver was involved in a serious crash on the final lap of the iconic race three weeks ago; he was hospitalized but was discharged within 48 hours.

Newman added that he has "no idea" when he will make a comeback. He also said he'll try to enjoy watching on from the sidelines: "I feel like I should be able to take advantage of this crazy opportunity."

Dustin Long of NBC Sports shared more footage of Newman speaking to the media, in which he confirmed there's no timetable on his potential return:

Newman was leading the race late on before he made contact with Ryan Blaney. His car spun up the track before flipping, slamming into another car and bursting into flames.

The official race highlights show the drivers jostling before the scary crash occurred:



Denny Hamlin was eventually declared as the race winner, although there was a subdued atmosphere at the Daytona International Speedway following the crash.

Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press reported that a paramedic was able to reach Newman's wrecked car in 35 seconds to treat him, while a fire responder made it to the vehicle in just 19 seconds.