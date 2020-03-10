1 Need Every NFL Team Should Address in the Draft, Not Free Agency

0 of 32

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is in full swing. The scouting combine has come and gone, and in about a week, many clubs will crack open their checkbooks to try to add veteran talent (or retain their own) in free agency.

It's an exciting time for fans—the number of fanbases daydreaming about adding Tom Brady in 2020 isn't a small one. But it can also be a dangerous time for teams. If they get carried away and overspend, they can be weighed down by underperforming veterans who don't come close to living up to their salaries.

That trap has claimed quite a few victims.

This isn't to say that free agency doesn't have value. But the best general managers know that the No. 1 way to fill a need is in the draft. Get the right player in Round 1, and you could have five years of production at a relatively modest cost relative to the open market. Find a gem on Day 2 or even Day 3, and you can fix a roster on the cheap.

That's more important for some franchises than others in 2020—where cap space is concerned, all teams are most assuredly not equal. But whether they are broke as a joke or have free-agent cash falling out of their pockets, all teams have positions better addressed in April than March.