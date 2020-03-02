Amari Cooper Rumors: Cowboys 'Encouraged' by Contract Talks with WR

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Amari Cooper have been in negotiations for a contract extension, and the team is reportedly "encouraged" a deal could get done.

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the latest on the state of the talks, which have gone into crunch time with free agency on the horizon. Dallas is planning to use the franchise tag on Dak Prescott, which makes the timing of Cooper's negotiations all the more important.

As it stands currently, the Cowboys could use their franchise tag on Prescott and their transition tag on Cooper. However, if the players ratify a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the franchise/transition deadline, Dallas will only be allowed to use one of the tags.

Cooper would then likely hit unrestricted free agency. It is, however, considered unlikely that the CBA is ratified before the March 12 deadline.

