49ers Rumors: Arik Armstead, SF 'Working On' Contract Before 2020 Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly are looking to agree on an extension with defensive end Arik Armstead.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the 49ers want to secure the services of the 26-year-old for next season amid recent speculation regarding his future:

Armstead is close to reaching the end of the rookie deal he signed in 2015 when he was picked 17th by the 49ers in the first round of the NFL draft.

San Francisco took up the fifth-year option in Armstead's contract in 2018 and the defensive end remains eligible for a franchise tag this year.

If the tag was to be applied, Nick Waggoner of ESPN reported that Armstead would cost the 49ers as much as $19 million next season.

Armstead enjoyed a breakout 2019 and was one of the crucial cogs in a well-oiled San Francisco defense.

In the regular season, he registered a team-best 10 sacks, as well as 54 combined tackles. The former Oregon star also forced two fumbles and recovered one.

In the postseason, Armstead added two more sacks to his regular-season total and in the Super Bowl he made three tackles, albeit it wasn't enough to prevent the 49ers from going down 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following on from such a strong campaign, it would be a major boost for San Francisco if they were to retain the services of Armstead. If he was to hit the open market, it's unlikely the defensive end will be short of suitors who can offer him a lucrative salary.