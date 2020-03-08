Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020March 8, 2020
The build to the 2020 edition of Elimination Chamber has been lackluster at best, but the match card itself should give the WWE Universe enough entertainment to make the show worth watching.
In addition to the Elimination Chamber matches, WWE has added several undercard bouts that look exciting on paper, but nothing has been built correctly. Luckily, the company is running the show in Philadelphia, a Mecca for wrestling that will help make this show enjoyable.
With stars like Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo and The Street Profits having the time and platform to shine, the WWE Universe knows Elimination Chamber is more than just a speedbump on the Road to WrestleMania 36.
Here is the full match card, predicted winners, potential spoilers and more for Elimination Chamber 2020.
Match Card and Predictions
Elimination Chamber Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan
Elimination Chamber Match: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
3-on-1 Handicap Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy
United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo
No DQ Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles
*Winners italicized.
Asuka to Miss Elimination Chamber Due to Injury?
One of the brightest stars in the Raw women’s Elimination Chamber match is Asuka, but reports have surfaced that she is dealing with an injury that could keep her out of Sunday’s bout.
According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Asuka has a legitimate wrist injury, but WWE officials expect the former NXT women's champion to be cleared in time for the Elimination Chamber event.
The company reportedly has Asuka’s tag team partner Kairi Sane pegged as the possible replacement in the bout if Asuka is not cleared to compete.
While losing Asuka for a match of this magnitude would typically be a massive blow to the card, there are few fans who think anyone but Shayna Baszler will walk out victorious.
Whether it’s Asuka or Sane, they will be taking the loss against Baszler as she prepares for her WrestleMania match against Becky Lynch.
The Revival Removed from Chamber Match?
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been two of the most popular tag team wrestlers in the world over the last several years, but WWE did not book the duo in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Sportskeeda), The Revival were not included in the tag team title bout as a result of an ongoing contract dispute and their presumed plans to leave the company.
While wrestling fans will look at the decision as petty, why would WWE book two Superstars potentially leaving in a high-profile match? The company should have learned its lesson when it built Dean Ambrose up right before he left to become Jon Moxley.
Wrestling fans will just have to wait until The Revival shows up in AEW before they can enjoy the old school tag team again.
The Now Defunct Third Chamber Match
The WWE Universe knows about the Raw Women’s and SmackDown Tag Team Elimination Chamber matches, but there was originally another match scheduled to crown the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.
Local channels in Philadelphia showed the advertised bout as Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, Robert Roode, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan, but plans reportedly changed.
According to Sportskeeda.com, the wrestlers scheduled to participate in the six-man match “were just as surprised as the fans” when they were informed the bout would not happen and Reigns was simply awarded the WrestleMania title match.
For the WWE Universe, another year means another world title match for Reigns at WrestleMania and another inevitable coronation. For the critics who complain The Big Dog is too often shoved down our throats, this is another prime example of what most fans don’t want to see on SmackDown.
