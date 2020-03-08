Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

0 of 4

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The build to the 2020 edition of Elimination Chamber has been lackluster at best, but the match card itself should give the WWE Universe enough entertainment to make the show worth watching.

In addition to the Elimination Chamber matches, WWE has added several undercard bouts that look exciting on paper, but nothing has been built correctly. Luckily, the company is running the show in Philadelphia, a Mecca for wrestling that will help make this show enjoyable.

With stars like Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo and The Street Profits having the time and platform to shine, the WWE Universe knows Elimination Chamber is more than just a speedbump on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

Here is the full match card, predicted winners, potential spoilers and more for Elimination Chamber 2020.