Bradley Beal Says He'll Finish His Career with Wizards 'If I Can Control It'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Washington. The Bucks won 137-134 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

As the Washington Wizards continue to fight for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Bradley Beal isn't thinking about a possible exit strategy from the team this summer. 

In a first-person article on The Undefeated, Beal explained that "if I can control it," he will play his entire career with the Wizards: 

"For me, I am kind of loyal to a fault. I'm kind of like Dame [Damian Lillard] in this realm that it would probably mean so much more to you winning it in Portland or winning it in D.C., because you know you grinding all those years. Then once you eventually come out of that light, I feel like the feeling would be so much grander than necessarily jumping ship. Jumping ship is kind of the easy way out."

      

