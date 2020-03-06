UIC Had to Play Horizon League Quarterfinals at Loyola Due to Robotics Contest

UIC Had to Play Horizon League Quarterfinals at Loyola Due to Robotics ContestMarch 6, 2020
The University of Illinois at Chicago borrowed Joseph J. Gentile Arena from Loyola University to host its quarterfinal matchup with Youngstown State in the 2020 Horizon League Men's basketball tournament. It needed to find an alternative court because its home floor, Credit Union 1 Arena, was booked for a robotics competition.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
How about UIC beating Youngstown State tonight in Horizon quarters at Loyola. Former AD booked arena for a robotics competition so instead of hosting the game as No. 4 seed, Steve McClain &. Co. forced to play down the road at Loyola. Now play at No. 1 Wright State on Monday.
UIC scored a 67-61 victory over the Penguins to advance even without the benefit of its traditional home-court advantage. The Flames will face top-seeded Wright State in the semifinals Monday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
