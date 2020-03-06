UIC Had to Play Horizon League Quarterfinals at Loyola Due to Robotics Contest

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The University of Illinois at Chicago borrowed Joseph J. Gentile Arena from Loyola University to host its quarterfinal matchup with Youngstown State in the 2020 Horizon League Men's basketball tournament. It needed to find an alternative court because its home floor, Credit Union 1 Arena, was booked for a robotics competition.

UIC scored a 67-61 victory over the Penguins to advance even without the benefit of its traditional home-court advantage. The Flames will face top-seeded Wright State in the semifinals Monday.

