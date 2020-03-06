Johns Hopkins Bans Fans from D3 Basketball Tournament Games Due to Coronavirus

G Fiume/Getty Images

Johns Hopkins University announced Thursday it won't allow spectators to attend games it is hosting in the first two rounds of the Division III NCAA basketball tournament because of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, where the school is located.

JHU released a statement about the decision:

"In light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators. We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis. We regret any inconvenience to the families and fans of the players."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.