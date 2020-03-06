Olivier Giroud Eyeing New Chelsea Contract After Run of Starts

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud has said he wants a new contract at Stamford Bridge after establishing himself in the Blues first team recently while Tammy Abraham has struggled with fitness.

The French striker was close to leaving Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window after starting only two Premier League games in the first half of 2019-20:

He ended up staying put, though, and has appeared in Chelsea's last three Premier League games, starting two, after 10 consecutive games left out the squad.

The 33-year-old also started Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last week and Tuesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup:

Giroud's current contract at Chelsea expires in June, and when asked if he would like a new deal, he replied, per Jack Rosser of the Evening Standard:

"Yes. Yes. Yeah, of course. There are a few months to go, games to win and maybe another trophy, and after, you know, I think I have two (or) three nice seasons in front of me. It's not the time to talk about contracts and everything, but I will take a decision when it comes."

Giroud has spent much of his time warming the bench since he moved to west London from Arsenal in January 2018.

He has started only 17 of the 79 Premier League games he has been available for since joining the Blues.

As such, it was no surprise when manager Frank Lampard said at the start of the year that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could potentially leave.

There are numerous other clubs that Giroud would get a great deal more game time at.

When Lampard opted for Michy Batshuayi ahead of Giroud in Abraham's absence for February's home clash against Manchester United, it appeared the Blues manager still had no faith in the former Arsenal forward.

But after starting the last four games for Chelsea in all competitions, Giroud now appears eager to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.