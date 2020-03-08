Top Offseason Goals for NBA's Worst Teams

8 of 9

Hammering out the head-coaching spot should technically top the New York Knicks' list of priorities. But they burn through those like sticks of gum, and the direction they take the roster will inform who they should hire.

New team president Leon Rose can pretty easily win over fans and media by presiding over an actual rebuild. Half-hatched schemes to bring the Knicks back to former glory need to go. Youth has to be the priority. The days of Elfrid Payton getting more run than Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr and Moe Harkless, Reggie Bullock and Bobby Portis playing over Kevin Knox have to stop.

Rose's job is made infinitely harder by the absence of clear-cut cornerstones. RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are the closest New York comes to untouchable building blocks, and neither is actually at that level.

To this end, the Knicks needn't remain married to all of their kiddies. Smith has, quite literally, turned into the NBA's least efficient scorer. They can move him without losing the press conference. Giving up on Knox (has a good-looking jumper) and Ntilikina (defensive worker bee) is tougher to justify, but selling high doesn't have to be out of the question.

New York likewise has the license to spend its cap space on roster upgrades. Only the Atlanta Hawks project to have more money if the Knicks renounce Harkless, decline Bobby Portis' player option and waive Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington.

Spending that cash on the right players is paramount. New York should be in the market for shooting—which is why keeping Reggie Bullock makes sense—to simplify the life of their primary ball-handlers. Especially Barrett. Signing vets who actively complement the youth, as opposed to overshadowing it, is always OK.

Even breaking open the piggy bank for Fred VanVleet would be fine. He's still just 26, and the Knicks have rarely employed an above-average floor general over the past two decades—and never for more than one season at a time.

Kicking the tires on players who more so defy the team's timeline is where things get hairy. The Knicks are doing their due diligence on Chris Paul's availability, according The Athletic's Frank Isola and SNY's Ian Begley. That's not a problem in a vacuum.

Paul is going to make an All-NBA team this season. He's still someone who elevates those around him. Playing beside him would be a boon for Barret, Knox, Robinson and anyone the Knicks draft this year.

Compromising their first-round stock in 2021 and 2022 isn't an issue, either. Fringe playoff contention has its value to internal development, and tanking doesn't hold as much merit under the current lottery format. Even floating the remainder of Paul's deal isn't a major concern. The two years and $85.6 million he has left could end up looking terrible, but alternative scenarios include New York doling out cap space to inferior players at a time when the salary-dumping market won't be particularly robust.

Reconciling Paul's arrival with what it costs to get him and what the Knicks must do to keep him happy is tougher. The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to want more than straight cap relief given how this season has unfolded, and New York shouldn't be surrendering the tiniest future asset while assuming so much risk.

Meanwhile, the Knicks would most likely be compelled, verging on forced, to speed up their timeline if they get Paul. He's too good to play out the next two years as the mentor on a non-competitive team. That paves the way for some impulsive decisions.

Rebuilding is hard. Acting like a team that cares about rebuilding is not. Rose can gain some serious goodwill if he gets the Knicks to, for once, take the long-term view.