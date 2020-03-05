Amari Cooper Says He Wants to Be 'A Cowboy for Life' Ahead of Free Agency

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Amari Cooper gave the Dallas Cowboys some reassurance on Thursday night ahead of his free agency.

"I love being a Dallas Cowboy," the 25-year-old wide receiver said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Nosebleed Seats. "I love everything about it. I think about it every day. Just the aura of being a Dallas Cowboy, you can't beat it. I want to be a Cowboy for life."

The NFL's deadline to apply the franchise tag is March 12, and Cooper said in late January that "nothing would surprise me" when asked about the possibility of the Cowboys tagging him. He continued, however, noting his long-term security is important to him:

The Cowboys' ability to lock down Cooper with a long-term deal is complicated by the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott is also scheduled to become a free agent once the new league year begins on March 18.

