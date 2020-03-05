Amari Cooper Says He Wants to Be 'A Cowboy for Life' Ahead of Free Agency

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 6, 2020

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Amari Cooper gave the Dallas Cowboys some reassurance on Thursday night ahead of his free agency.

"I love being a Dallas Cowboy," the 25-year-old wide receiver said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Nosebleed Seats. "I love everything about it. I think about it every day. Just the aura of being a Dallas Cowboy, you can't beat it. I want to be a Cowboy for life."

The NFL's deadline to apply the franchise tag is March 12, and Cooper said in late January that "nothing would surprise me" when asked about the possibility of the Cowboys tagging him. He continued, however, noting his long-term security is important to him:

The Cowboys' ability to lock down Cooper with a long-term deal is complicated by the fact that quarterback Dak Prescott is also scheduled to become a free agent once the new league year begins on March 18.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Tom Brady Odds: Pats Favored Over Titans, Raiders

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Brady Odds: Pats Favored Over Titans, Raiders

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPN Prepared to Offer Manning $20M Monday Night Football Contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ESPN Prepared to Offer Manning $20M Monday Night Football Contract

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Joe Burrow Plans to Attend Draft in Las Vegas

    Kyler attended the draft last year; Myles Garrett (2017) and Baker (2018) celebrated with family and friends at home.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Joe Burrow Plans to Attend Draft in Las Vegas

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: ESPN Interested in Philip Rivers amid Free Agency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: ESPN Interested in Philip Rivers amid Free Agency

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report