Arizona's Chase Jeter Suspended 2 Games for Violating Team Rules

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona will have to play its final two games of the conference season without Chase Jeter.

The Wildcats announced they were suspending the senior center for the remainder of the Pac-12 season due to an undisclosed violation of team rules. The suspension means Jeter will be ineligible to play on Senior Night against Washington at McKale Memorial Center on March 7.

Jeter is averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 16.8 minutes in 21 contests this year.

According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the Wildcats (19-10, 9-7 Pac-12) are projected to enter the NCAA tournament as a No. 6 seed in the South region.

That may change if the Wildcats aren't able to hold serve against Washington and Washington State to close out the regular season. Equally pressing is the fact that Arizona is still playing for seeding in the Pac-12 tournament, which is likely to affect where the selection committee places it once the NCAA tournament begins.

The Wildcats have defeated both the Cougars and Huskies on the road this season, but losing at home to either of the conference's lesser teams—especially since Arizona is just 1-4 against ranked opponents—would surely hurt their standing on Selection Sunday.

Jeter has played 99 games over his collegiate career, but he has yet to recapture the success he found as a junior when he averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.

He transferred from Duke after his sophomore season and sat out during the 2017-18 campaign while an Arizona team featuring Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins won the Pac-12's regular-season championship, as well as the conference tournament. However, the fourth-seeded Wildcats fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament, losing 89-68 to a surging Buffalo team.

While Jeter won't be able to start on Senior Night, he'll have plenty of time to give a formal goodbye to Arizona should it continue to advance through March.