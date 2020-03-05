Mika Zibanejad Scores 5 Goals, OT Winner in Rangers' 6-5 Victory over Capitals

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 6, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers scores his fifth goal of the game in overtime to defeat Ilya Samsonov #30 and the Washington Capitals 5-4 at Madison Square Garden on March 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad will never forget March 5, 2020.   

The 26-year-old scored five goals to propel the Rangers to a 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, and he made history in the process: 

Zibanejad went back and forth with 12-time All-Star Alex Ovechkin in the third period.

He put the Rangers up 4-3 just 12 seconds into the final period of regulation before Ovechkin tied things nine minutes later. Not to be outdone, Zibanejad scored on the power play at the 18:18 mark to put New York ahead again. Ovechkin sent the game into overtime with his second goal of the game at the 19:17 mark.

Zibanejad had the final word just seconds into the overtime period:

The 36-27-4 Rangers have now beaten 40-20-7 Washington in two of their three meetings so far this season.  

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

