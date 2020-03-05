Mika Zibanejad Scores 5 Goals, OT Winner in Rangers' 6-5 Victory over Capitals

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad will never forget March 5, 2020.

The 26-year-old scored five goals to propel the Rangers to a 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, and he made history in the process:



Zibanejad went back and forth with 12-time All-Star Alex Ovechkin in the third period.

He put the Rangers up 4-3 just 12 seconds into the final period of regulation before Ovechkin tied things nine minutes later. Not to be outdone, Zibanejad scored on the power play at the 18:18 mark to put New York ahead again. Ovechkin sent the game into overtime with his second goal of the game at the 19:17 mark.

Zibanejad had the final word just seconds into the overtime period:

The 36-27-4 Rangers have now beaten 40-20-7 Washington in two of their three meetings so far this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.