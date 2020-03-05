Ex-Hawks G Allen Crabbe Receives Probation in Plea Deal from June 2019 Arrest

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 6, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 12: Allen Crabbe #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves warms up prior to the start of the third quarter during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Target Center on February 12, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Hornets defeated the Timberwolves 115-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
David Berding/Getty Images

Free-agent swingman Allen Crabbe, who most recently suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was sentenced to three years probation as a result of a June 26 arrest in West Hollywood, California, for driving under the influence.

Per TMZ Sports, Crabbe pled no contest to a lesser charge of "engaging in a motor vehicle exhibition of speed on a highway." His sentencing also includes mandatory completion of two DUI education courses.

The 6'5" Crabbe, who has played seven NBA seasons, was waived by Minnesota on Feb. 29.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Lakers to Sign Dion Waiters

    Former Heat guard agrees to join LeBron and AD in Los Angeles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers to Sign Dion Waiters

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Stands by His Defense 🔒

    Beard hopes players take Giannis' advice and target him on defense: 'Come try it, and the s--t won't work' (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Stands by His Defense 🔒

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Buy Sold-Out Jerseys 👀

    We just restocked our limited edition NBA Remix merch after they sold out again. Tap to cop ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buy Sold-Out Jerseys 👀

    brshopamex
    via brshopamex

    Is Coby White for Real?

    B/R looks into what's real and what's not from White's incredible hot stretch ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Coby White for Real?

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report