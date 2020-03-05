Ex-Hawks G Allen Crabbe Receives Probation in Plea Deal from June 2019 Arrest

David Berding/Getty Images

Free-agent swingman Allen Crabbe, who most recently suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was sentenced to three years probation as a result of a June 26 arrest in West Hollywood, California, for driving under the influence.

Per TMZ Sports, Crabbe pled no contest to a lesser charge of "engaging in a motor vehicle exhibition of speed on a highway." His sentencing also includes mandatory completion of two DUI education courses.

The 6'5" Crabbe, who has played seven NBA seasons, was waived by Minnesota on Feb. 29.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.