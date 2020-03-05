Carli Lloyd, Christen Press Lead USA to Win over England in 2020 SheBelieves Cup

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The No. 1 women's soccer team in the world was back on the pitch Thursday night, taking down England 2-0 in their 2020 SheBelieves Cup opener in Orlando, Florida.

A three-minute span early in the second half was all the offense the Americans needed as Christen Press opened the scoring in the 53rd minute and Carli Lloyd netted one herself in the 55th minute.

Press delivered an absolute rocket from just outside the box while three defenders were within arm's reach. The forward curved the ball around all of them and England keeper Carly Telford to break open the scoring. It's Press' sixth goal in as many starts in 2020.

Moments later, Lloyd caught a touch pass behind five England defenders and quickly buried a shot from point-blank range for her 123rd career international score.

The insurance goal proved unnecessary to get the victory but will help separate the Americans in the standings.

That's not to say the U.S. wasn't heavily attacking all game. The USWNT was pressing early and dominated in shots 23-8, putting six on goal to England's three. A questionable call midway through the first half resulted in Tobin Heath being taken down in the box with the ball, but the referees were unwilling to award a penalty kick despite Heath's dramatic protesting.

Thursday marked the sixth straight match where the Americans did not concede a goal. Over that stretch, the U.S. has outscored its opponents 27-0.

England entered as the defending SheBelieves Cup champions after it defeated Brazil and Japan while drawing against the United States in 2019. The U.S. finished second that year after winning the tournament in 2018 and 2016. This year's roster features 20 of the 23 women who suited up for the USWNT when it faced England in a World Cup semifinal last year. The United States won that game 2-1 before defeating the Netherlands 2-0 to win the title.

The four-team, round-robin SheBelieves Cup kicked off Thursday afternoon with Spain defeating Japan 3-1. The United States will face Spain in Game 2 on March 8 at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, while England faces Japan.