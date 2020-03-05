WWE's Paige Says She's Fine After Emergency Surgery to Remove Ovarian Cyst

WWE's Paige Says She's Fine After Emergency Surgery to Remove Ovarian CystMarch 5, 2020
WWE superstar Paige underwent emergency surgery for an ovarian cyst Wednesday, saying she felt "fine" afterward in a tweet.
"Just an update. I'm fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I'm used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke," Paige wrote:
Paige's boyfriend, musician Ronnie Radke, originally made her condition public in a tweet early Thursday morning.
"Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn't sick I still would've canceled. so if you're mad.. don't buy another ticket to my show again," Radke wrote:
RonnieRadke @RonnieRadke
Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again https://t.co/M3VYaleTJ7
Paige is currently retired from in-ring competition due to spinal stenosis and has not competed since April 2018. She has since served in various non-wrestling roles, most recently as a panelist on FS1's WWE Backstage program.
It's unclear how long the surgery will keep Paige off the program.
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors
👀 Who's behind Orton-Edge storyline? 💰 Why no Revival at Elimination Chamber? 📝 Does AEW have a drug-test policy? ➡️ Tap for more wrestling rumors