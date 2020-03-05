WWE's Paige Says She's Fine After Emergency Surgery to Remove Ovarian Cyst

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

WWE's Paige poses at the premiere of the film
Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

WWE superstar Paige underwent emergency surgery for an ovarian cyst Wednesday, saying she felt "fine" afterward in a tweet. 

"Just an update. I'm fine you guys! No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I'm used to it. Haha so thankful for @RonnieRadke," Paige wrote:

Paige's boyfriend, musician Ronnie Radke, originally made her condition public in a tweet early Thursday morning.

"Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn't sick I still would've canceled. so if you're mad.. don't buy another ticket to my show again," Radke wrote:

Paige is currently retired from in-ring competition due to spinal stenosis and has not competed since April 2018. She has since served in various non-wrestling roles, most recently as a panelist on FS1's WWE Backstage program.

It's unclear how long the surgery will keep Paige off the program. 

