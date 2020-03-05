Knicks, Thunder to Pay Tribute to OKC Bombing, 9/11 First Responders on Friday

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder will honor first responders of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombings and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, at their game Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

The teams announced the event Thursday, which will be held in conjunction with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

The Thunder will wear their City Edition uniform for the first time on the road, which was designed in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial. Police, fire and Emergency Medical Services Authority crews from Oklahoma City will make the trip and will be honored alongside New York police and firefighters who were deployed to Oklahoma City as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Search and Rescue teams.

"The bravery of the first responders who are being honored was a beacon of light during unspeakable tragedies in Oklahoma City and New York. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to honor them," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. "The Thunder organization expresses a great deal of gratitude to the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, the New York Knicks and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum for asking us to support their work together as we remember and revere the courage of these heroes."

Those who responded to both the Oklahoma City bombings and 9/11 will hold the American flag during the playing of the national anthem. The first responders will also have a chance to watch pregame warmups. Representatives for the teams and memorials will then exchange jerseys at the first timeout in the first quarter.

"Both April 19 and September 11 began as ordinary days where extraordinary heroes emerged," said Kari Watkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. "In this 25th anniversary year, we commemorate our shared experience with New York by honoring the first responders who served our cities and set a new standard for emergency response that continues to save lives today."