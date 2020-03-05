Video: Watch Joey Chestnut Eat World Record 32 Big Macs in 38 Minutes

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut has set a new world record by eating 32 McDonald's Big Macs in just 38 minutes.

The eating legend described it as "something he's always wanted to do" before having his world-record order delivered.

Chestnut then proceeded to smash the previous record of 30 Big Macs by munching and sweating his way through the 18,016 calories on offer.

The 36-year-old posted his record-breaking efforts on YouTube:

Of course Chestnut is no stranger to crushing records when it comes to eating

He chomped his way through 71 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win July 4 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 12th time in 2019. It was a fine effort but could not quite match his best record from 2018 when he devoured 74 hot dogs.

Chestnut also powered through 413 Hooters chicken wings in 12 hours in July 2019, as well as setting a new world record two months later by polishing off 82 tacos in a mere eight minutes.