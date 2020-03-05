Patrick Mahomes Says He'll Let Chiefs GM Decide on Possible Dez Bryant Contract

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes would be all for the Kansas City Chiefs adding free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, but the Super Bowl LIV MVP deferred to the team's front office when asked about it on Wednesday.

"He's obviously a very talented player, someone I watched as a little kid growing up," the Chiefs quarterback told Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor. "But I leave stuff like that to [general manager Brett] Veach and let him make the decisions. Obviously, [Veach] lets me know some of the stuff he's doing here and there, but I'm blessed to be with a great organization [with] a great general manager, a great head coach and great people around them."

Mahomes continued: "I mean, they brought in the Honey Badger [Tyrann Mathieu] and Frank Clark last year, and you saw how much that helped out. So, I know they'll make the right decisions that will put us in the best situation to win."

Mathieu earned the team's MVP award, and Clark recorded eight sacks during the regular season before coming up big in crucial postseason moments to aid the Chiefs in winning their first championship in 50 years.

As for Bryant, the 31-year-old All-Pro worked out with Mahomes in Fort Worth, Texas, in late February:

Bryant played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, and Mahomes grew up just under two hours outside of Dallas in Tyler, Texas, and attended Texas Tech. The 2018 NFL MVP addressed how much it meant to him to practice with one of his childhood favorites:

Bryant commented, too:

Bryant has not played in the NFL since parting ways with the Cowboys at the end of the 2017 campaign. He signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018 but ruptured his Achilles in practice two days later, which prevented him from ever suiting up for the team.

The Chiefs have a loaded receiving corps as it is with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and tight end Travis Kelce. Veach has also publicly expressed a desire to re-sign Sammy Watkins, which would likely require the 2014 fourth overall pick to take a pay cut.

Mahomes added during his conversation with Paylor he wants to make sure to approach his impending extension with the Chiefs "the smart way" that would allow for Kansas City to continue winning.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract.