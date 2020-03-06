LA Marathon 2020: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures and Event Details

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

From Dodger Stadium to Hollywood to the Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles will be on full display this weekend.

On Sunday, the 35th annual Los Angeles Marathon takes place as more than 27,000 participants from all 50 states and more than 78 countries will run through the streets of the city in a 26.219-mile race. The event started in 1986 and stemmed from the success of the 1984 Olympics, which took place in L.A.

Over the years, the marathon route has been adapted into a "Stadium to the Sea" format, as the race begins at Dodger Stadium, takes runners past many major landmarks of the city and ends near the Santa Monica Pier.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Los Angeles Marathon.

Event Information

When: Sunday, March 8

Route: Course Map



Road Closures: Complete List

2019 Los Angeles Marathon Schedule

6:30 a.m. Wheelchair start

6:42 a.m. Handcycle start

6:45 a.m. Elite women start

6:55 a.m. Elite men and rest of field start

There will be a mix of experienced marathon runners, novices and first-timers in the field, as to be expected with an event of this size. All will be hoping to cross the finish line at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and California Avenue.

Last year, Elisha Barno of Kenya won the men's race with a time of two hours, 11 minutes and 46 seconds. The men's course record was set in 2011 when Markos Geneti of Ethiopia finished in 2:06:35.

The women's course record was set in last year's race. Askale Marachi of Ethiopia completed the race in 2:24:11, breaking the previous mark of 2:25:10 that was set by Russia's Lidiya Grigoryeva in 2006.

Participants in the race must be at least 16 years old. There will also be commemorative awards handed out to the top three finishers in each age division. Every participant who finishes the race will receive a commemorative medal.

While many people who attend the Los Angeles Marathon are there to run the race, there will also be plenty of supporters and fans watching the event and cheering on those who are participating.

That will culminate at the finish line, as the Finish Festival will take place at the Third Street Promenade, which is located between Santa Monica and Wilshire. The festival will feature a beer garden, music and entertainment as runners and supporters celebrate the conclusion of the marathon.

If you need any more information about the race before Sunday, everything can be found at LAmarathon.com.