Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Gathering Chris Paul Intel for Possible Offseason Move

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly "could make a run" at Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul in a trade during the 2020 NBA offseason. 

ESPN's Frank Isola reported Thursday the organization is "gathering intel" on Paul, a former client of new Knicks president Leon Rose.

                 

