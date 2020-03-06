Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Liverpool are heavy favourites to return to winning ways on Saturday in the Premier League when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side head into the match fresh from being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. The defeat means they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Bournemouth need a victory to move out of the relegation zone. The Cherries have only one win in their last five games in all competitions but can take confidence from a 2-2 draw with Chelsea last time out.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Caesars Palace): Liverpool 1-4, Draw 51-10, Bournemouth 11-1

Match Preview

Liverpool have hit a rocky patch in recent weeks and have been beaten by Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea, but they remain 22 points clear at the top of the table and almost certain to be crowned champions.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to name a strong team for Saturday's match, meaning key players Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino should all return to the starting XI.

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at critics of his team's recent slump:

Captain Jordan Henderson's influence has been missed in midfield, but the England international will not return from a hamstring injury in time for Saturday's match.

Liverpool will hope Fabinho can step up in midfield after a poor display in the defeat to Chelsea:

Bournemouth have been hit with injury problems this season and remain without David Brooks, Charlie Daniels and Lloyd Kelly, per Transfermarkt. Harry Wilson is also ineligible to play against his parent club.

Yet the Cherries were good value for their point against Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium:

Eddie Howe's side possess quality throughout the team, with the likes of Nathan Ake, Jefferson Lerma and Callum Wilson all likely to start, and they need to start picking up points if they are to stay up.

Yet Anfield remains a fortress for the Reds, they have won all 14 Premier League matches at home this season, and will be expected to maintain that perfect record on Saturday.