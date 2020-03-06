Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Sociedad travel to Barcelona on Saturday hoping to clinch their first win at the Camp Nou in almost 30 years, while Quique Setien's side have a chance to temporarily reclaim top spot in La Liga.

The Blaugrana lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday and dropped to second in the table, but a home win over Sociedad would put them back atop the pile for at least 24 hours.

La Real aren't to be underestimated despite their woeful record at the Camp Nou, however. The Basque outfit haven't won at the venue since May 1991, while their last point at the ground came via a 1-1 draw in April 1995.

Sociedad have the longest active win streak in La Liga after taking nine points from their last three outings, leaving Barca at risk of entering a rut if they fail to win for a third match in a row in all competitions.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

TV Info: LaLigaTV (UK) beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)

Odds

Barcelona: 4-11

Draw: 43-10

Real Sociedad: 7-1

Via Caesars.

Preview

Setien has gone successive games without a win for the first time since he was appointed Barcelona manager in January, and there are no guarantees that rut will end with the visit of Sociedad.

Imanol Alguacil's side have scored 43 times in La Liga this season—only Barca (62) and Real (48) have scored more—though it's notable they've lost their last two top-flight matches away from home.

A 1-1 draw at Napoli in the opening leg of Barcelona's UEFA Champions League last-16 matchup was perhaps acceptable in Setien's first taste of the competition, but the more recent loss at Real was less palatable.

Catalunya Radio (h/t Javier Miguel of AS) reported some players at the Camp Nou feel the coach is out of his depth, and the Independent's Dermot Corrigan discussed his fate on Off The Ball:

It's something of a saving grace for the manager that Barcelona have won each of their five matches at home under his care, though that's perhaps the least expected considering the opposition.

Richard Martin of Reuters suggested it was premature to be talking about a departure after less than two months in the post:

Sociedad travel to Catalonia on Saturday hoping to exacerbate those issues, and a run of five consecutive wins across all competitions has them in good stead to at least have a chance at what would be a historic win.

The most recent of those victories came in the form of a 1-0 result against Mirandes in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi, ending the club's long wait for a final, per The Spanish Football Podcast:

La Real are sixth in the table but sit just three points off third with a game in hand, assembling their recent streak of results all while playing some of the most attractive football in Spain's top flight.

Barcelona will target a 20th successive home win over Sociedad (in all competitions) when the two collide at the Camp Nou, though a lineup already making history this term can't be ruled out of causing the upset.