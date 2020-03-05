Giants Rumors: Markus Golden Open to Returning in Free Agency; Led Team in Sacks

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Linebacker Markus Golden is expected to test the waters in free agency when the new league year begins on March 18, but he's open to returning to the New York Giants, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Golden joined the Giants last offseason on a one-year, $3.75 million deal after four years with the Arizona Cardinals. He took advantage of the opportunity with a team-high 10 sacks in 2019, adding 72 tackles and a fumble returned for a touchdown.

        

