Stone Cold Steve Austin Announces Upcoming WWE Raw Appearance for 3:16 Day

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin announced Thursday that he will appear on the March 16 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw to celebrate 3:16 Day:

Austin 3:16 is one of Stone Cold's most famous catchphrases stemming from his legendary promo after winning King of the Ring in 1996. As a result, "Austin 3:16" adorned the front of one of the best-selling shirts in professional wrestling history.

Wrestling fans have taken to celebrating 3:16 Day every March 16 in recent years as a way to honor one of the all-time greats.

The March 16 episode of Raw will emanate from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, and it will undoubtedly be a significant show since it will take place only a couple of weeks before WrestleMania.

A rare Austin appearance coupled with a possible promo and beer bash figures to help get even more eyes on a show that will be a big deal for WWE in terms of building toward the most important event of the year.

In addition to Austin doing the usual stuff that WWE fans eat up, perhaps the timing of his appearance will allow him to have some involvement in a major angle leading up to WrestleMania,

The biggest storylines on Raw include WWE champion Brock Lesnar against Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton against Edge and AJ Styles against The Undertaker.

The Texas Rattlesnake has some level of history with Lesnar, Edge and Taker, so adding another legend to the mix and allowing him to do something that furthers a feud would be the ideal use of Austin rather than having him only do something independent of the current product.

Even at 55 years of age and 17 years removed from his last match, Austin is still a massive draw in the wrestling world, and his presence will provide Raw with a major boost at a key time.

