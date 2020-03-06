Arsenal vs. West Ham: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal are seeking a third straight Premier League win in Saturday's clash at home to West Ham United.

The Gunners have lost once in 13 domestic matches under manager Mikel Arteta, who will hoping to stamp his authority over the coach largely responsible for helping to launch his career in England, David Moyes.

West Ham dominated Southampton 3-1 in Week 28 to end a streak of eight games without a win in all competitions, but they still sit 16th in the Premier League.

Three points are of extreme value to both teams. Arsenal are looking to climb into the European qualification race from 10th, while the Hammers hope to move away from the bottom three in their hunt for survival.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: NBCSN

Odds

Arsenal: 20-37

Draw: 33-10

West Ham United: 5-1

Via Caesars.

Preview

Arsenal recovered from their disappointing UEFA Europa League exit to Olympiacos with a 2-0 defeat of Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The north Londoners have won five of their last seven games, which included Arteta's first back-to-back victories as a senior coach.

He meets a familiar face in Moyes, under whom he made all 209 of his appearances at Everton before leaving for the Emirates in 2011. It was at Goodison Park that Arteta established his reputation as a player in England.

West Ham have lost six of their 11 games since Moyes returned for his second spell at the club, but Arteta told reporters on Thursday he holds the coach in high regard:

It's also a concern for the Hammers that they've looked weak away from home in recent months, having lost their last five road games and failing to record a win outside the London Stadium since December 14.

That being said, Moyes' men will see Olympiacos' 2-1 extra-time victory at the Emirates in late February as inspiration ahead of their visit, with the Greek outfit having won 1-0 after 90 minutes.

The east Londoners have also been buoyed by just their second league win of 2020, a much-needed triumph over Southampton that saw Jarrod Bowen—a January signing from Hull City—score on his full debut:

Tomas Soucek, Jack Wilshere and Ryan Fredericks are each among the absentees for West Ham, while Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Sead Kolasinac will each miss out for Arsenal.

Simon Collings of the Evening Standard wrote on Thursday that Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle in the win over Portsmouth, though Arteta had more positive news on left-back Kieran Tierney, via Football Daily:

A win could be enough to lift Arsenal level on points with nearby rivals Tottenham Hotspur in seventh, with Jose Mourinho's side facing a trip to Burnley on Saturday.