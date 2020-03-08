Street Profits Beat Rollins, Murphy; Retain Tag Titles at Elimination Chamber

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In a rematch from WWE Super ShowDown and Monday's Raw, The Street Profits beat Seth Rollins and Murphy at Elimination Chamber on Sunday to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The Street Profits owe a debt of gratitude to Kevin Owens, who walked through the crowd and hopped over the security barrier. He distracted Rollins long enough for Angelo Dawkins to shoulder-block him into the barricade.

Dawkins and Montez Ford teamed up to attack Murphy on the outside, and Ford followed up with a Frog Splash on the Australian for the win.

As if that wasn't enough for Rollins, he was on the receiving end of a stunner from Owens after the match. And to add insult to injury, KO poured popcorn over Murphy as he left the arena.

The rivalry between The Street Profits and the team of Rollins and Murphy began on the go-home edition of Raw prior to Super ShowDown when Ford and Dawkins ran down to help even the odds when The Monday Night Messiah's group was beating down Owens.

As a result, The Street Profits were granted a title match in Saudi Arabia. Although they fell short, they were given another title shot on the ensuing episode of Raw.

The match was framed as their final title opportunity for as long as Rollins and Murphy held the straps, and with AOP interfering, things looked dire for the former NXT tag team champs.

While the referee was ejecting AOP from the ringside area, however, Owens sneaked into the ring and hit Rollins with a Stunner. That allowed Ford to execute an impactful Frog Splash and then pin The Monday Night Messiah for the win.

That set off a raucous celebration, as it represented the first title win for The Street Profits since they were called up to the main roster last year.

Given the controversial ending to the match, Rollins and Murphy were granted an immediate rematch at Elimination Chamber, and since there was a lack of world title matches on the card, it received a bigger spotlight than usual.

Rollins has run rampant over Raw with Murphy and AOP by his side over the past couple of months, but the loss to The Street Profits was a sign that they were potentially vulnerable.

Because of that, there was a great deal of intrigue surrounding Sunday's match, as another loss could have severely damaged the group's credibility.

With Rollins and Murphy coming up short in their bid to regain the titles, they are in a tough position and may not have a marquee spot on the WrestleMania 36 card, whereas The Street Profits are potentially in line to defend the titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

And while The Viking Raiders also played their part in helping Montez and Dawkins, it was the actions of Owens that might also see a continuation of his feud with Rollins ahead of WrestleMania on April 5.

