10 Most Devastating Men's NCAA Tournament Losses

0 of 11

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Losing hurts. Losing in the NCAA tournament adds a special sting. However, falling in March Madness when everyone expected you to win—or when the scoreboard suggested you would—is potentially legendary.

And not in a positive way.

As the 2020 men's tourney nears, B/R is looking back at the worst losses in the history of the Big Dance.

By definition, every loss is considered. Our focus, though, is on squandered leads, late collapses and out-of-nowhere upsets—not necessarily the most memorable results.

Mostly, this is an intensely subjective list because no NCAA tournament game has identical context. There are different seeds, leads, betting lines, players and stakes for every game. We've parsed through the history of bad and stunning losses to settle on the 10 results that left the losing team feeling miserable.