Carlo Ancelotti Fined £8,000, Avoids Touchline Ban for Chelsea vs. Everton

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has accepted a Football Association charge of improper conduct and a fine of £8,000, but he will not be banned for the team's upcoming clash with former club Chelsea in the Premier League.

Ancelotti was issued with a red card at the end of Everton's previous clash with Manchester United as he remonstrated with referee Chris Kavanagh. The Toffees had a goal controversially ruled out after a VAR review, meaning the match finished 1-1.

Per Adam Jones of the Liverpool Echo, Ancelotti decided against appealing the improper conduct charge he was hit with following the dismissal, and that means he will be on the sidelines for his return to Chelsea.

Everton relayed the FA's statement on the incident on their own Twitter account:

Sky Sports Premier League shared the moment Ancelotti was sent off at the end of a feisty encounter at Goodison Park:



The Italian coach was clearly unhappy with the decision to rule out what would have been a dramatic late winner for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The VAR review deemed that the striker's deflected shot shouldn't have counted because of the fact Gylfi Sigurdsson was in an offside position. The midfielder had seen his shot saved by David De Gea and was felled by Aaron Wan-Bissaka after getting his effort off, and he remained on the floor when Calvert-Lewin struck. It was enough to prompt an impassioned reaction from the usually composed coach.

Ancelotti has enjoyed a strong start to life at Everton, helping push the team out of a relegation battle into a fight for a European position.

Under his guidance, the Toffees have moved up to 11th in the Premier League table, and they are just five points behind United in fifth.

Sean Lunt of Sport Witness shared some figures that illustrate the positive impact Ancelotti has had in his short spell at Goodison Park:



It was deemed a major coup for Everton to secure the Italian, who has previously managed the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Ancelotti also enjoyed a prosperous couple of seasons at Chelsea, and it's anticipated he will get a fine reception at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. In his first season with the Blues, the coach steered the team to their first-ever double success, sampling glory in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Chelsea, who are managed by Ancelotti's former player Frank Lampard, go into Sunday's match on the back of an excellent 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday and with an eight-point advantage over Everton.