Giovanni Reyna: 'I Only Want to Play for the USMNT' on International Stage

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund starlet Giovanni Reyna has revealed he wants to represent the United States at international level.

The 17-year-old has burst on to the scene for the Bundesliga side this season, showcasing exciting potential. Buzz has consequently been generated about his international future, with the teenager eligible to play for England, Portugal, Argentina and the United States.

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten (h/t Laura Brandt of Bulinews.com), Reyna clarified he only wants to represent the USMNT.

"I'm aware of the rumours, but it's quite clear for me," the Dortmund tyro said. "I only want to play for the United States. That's my home country."

As Brandt relayed, despite Reyna's tender years, USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter recently said he would like to include the teenager in his squad for the upcoming friendly encounters with Wales and Netherlands.

"Maybe I can make my debut," Reyna said on representing the senior side. "I definitely feel ready."

However, the Dortmund star said playing in the 2020 Olympics doesn't appeal to him because it may have a detrimental effect on his first-team opportunities at Westfalenstadion, adding: "I could lose my spot in the squad. I don't think that makes sense. I'm staying here. BVB have told me that they need me here."

Although he's not established himself as a first-team regular at Dortmund, it's clear he's highly rated:

The midfielder has made nine appearances for the club in all competitions this season. The one goal he netted was a stunner too, curling home from distance in the DFB-Pokal against Werder Bremen:

If Reyna does become a full United States international, he will be part of a team that is packed with some exciting young players.

Christian Pulisic has long been the man upon whom responsibility falls in the side despite being just 21. Elsewhere, the likes of Josh Sargent, Sergino Dest and Timothy Weah are players who have solid potential.

With the FIFA World Cup in 2026 scheduled to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, USMNT fans will be encouraged by the side's apparent bright future. Reyna looks certain to be crucial for a long time.