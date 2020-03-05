Barcelona's Luis Suarez Posts Treadmill Clip, Says He Will 'Focus on the Future'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez appears to have stepped up his injury rehabilitation.

The striker has been out of action since January 9, having undergone surgery on an injured knee. It was expected he would be sidelined for four months following the operation.

Suarez appears to be edging closer to a return to full fitness, though, sharing a clip on his Instagram account of himself on a treadmill, per infosfcb:

Accompanying the video was a message that read "focus on the future."

This season, the Uruguay international has netted 14 goals in 23 matches. He's always a threat:

With that in mind, it's no surprise that Barcelona have been a little blunted without the 33-year-old at the point of the attack.

Under new manager Quique Setien, the team have largely dominated possession of the ball in all of their matches, although they've lacked a ruthless edge when chances do come their way. Suarez is typically the man who can finish those opportunities.

Lionel Messi hasn't been at his fluid best under Setien:

That much was evident on Sunday in Barcelona's Clasico loss to Real Madrid; Messi struggled to make his usual mark on the match:

While Messi and Antoine Griezmann are both world-class, they are each at their best when playing in withdrawn roles in attack. When Barcelona have been at their peak in recent years, it's when Suarez has been the focal point up top.

Although he lacks the dynamism that once made him the best striker in the world at Liverpool and in the early days of his Camp Nou tenure, the striker is still sharp, intelligent and clinical when opportunities come his way.

With that in mind, getting Suarez back earlier than expected would be a major boost for Barcelona, with La Liga and UEFA Champions League success still up for grabs for the Catalan giants.