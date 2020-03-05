Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Randy Orton-Edge, Rusev and More

1 of 4

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, Paul Heyman is the man behind the superb Edge-Randy Orton feud, which should culminate in a showdown between the former Rated-RKO teammates at WrestleMania 36.

Davis also spread around some of the credit for the recent angles: "A lot of what is playing out on TV is coming from Paul Heyman, but I am told that Randy Orton and Edge have been giving a lot of their input on this storyline. The idea was to include a lot of real-life events in this story."

The reality of the angle has been an integral part of its success.

The emotion on display from Orton has been nothing short of phenomenal. He has proved himself to be a virtuoso performer throughout. Edge, meanwhile, continues to evolve into one of the hottest babyfaces in the industry despite not making a single appearance since the post-Royal Rumble episode of Raw.

At a time when WWE is oftentimes criticized for the over-the-top nature of its storytelling or its scripted nature, it is no surprise that a storyline steeped in the real-life relationship between its protagonist and antagonist is the best the company has to offer.