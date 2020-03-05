UFC 248 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

0 of 5

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya makes the first defense of his undisputed title against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main event couldn't be a more compelling matchup, featuring a fighter who appears to be a superstar on the rise and perhaps the greatest uncrowned champion the 185-pound ranks has seen.

On top of that amazing dustup, women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili is being matched super-tough for her first title defense against former divisional queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

There's another massive UFC pay-per-view event on the way, and Bleacher Report's MMA crew stands ready to offer predictions for all five fights on the main card.

Read through our takes, and be sure to leave us yours in the comments section.