Fantasy Basketball 2020: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After March 4

John Raoux/Associated Press

The fantasy basketball playoffs are fast approaching.

Is your roster in the best shape possible? If your answer is anything other than an emphatic "Yes!", then it's time to hit the waiver wire for the kind of roster reinforcements who just might tilt the fantasy title in your favor.

Since this league is always fluid with hot streaks and frigid spells, injuries and player returns (Welcome back, Wardell!), there are always buying opportunities if you know where to look. Considering you came to this article, apparently you do.

Let's get to the top waiver-wire adds after Wednesday.

Seth Curry, PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks

Available in 59 percent of Yahoo leagues (h/t Fantasy Pros), Seth Curry is on a heater that apparently nobody is watching. Please don't make the same mistake.

He may not offer the most diverse set of contributions, but if you're in need of points, triples and/or field-goal percentage, then he's your guy.

Entering Wednesday, the scoring guard was averaging 19.7 points and 3.7 triples while shooting 57.1 percent (not a typo!) over his previous 10 outings. Then he went out and dropped 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting and six more triples on the New Orleans Pelicans.

He's seventh on the Dallas Mavericks in minutes per game, and that number keeps climbing. Given his fiery touch of late, why wouldn't that continue?

Eric Paschall, F, Golden State Warriors

If the rookie wall was going to bother Eric Paschall (40 percent owned), he would have plowed into it by now. Instead, his worst shooting month of the season—by true shooting percentage, at least—was in December, when he converted 46 percent of his field goals and 38.9 percent of his perimeter looks.

He doesn't contribute much from distance (0.6 threes per game), but he's a master at finding his spots inside the arc. His 13.8 points per game are appealing on their own for a waiver-wire addition, but they only grow more glowing when combined with his 49.5 percent field-goal conversion rate.

With Stephen Curry finally back in the fold, Paschall's quantity of shots might take a hit, but the quality should improve immensely. He won't be such a focus on opponents' scouting reports, but he should still be featured by a Golden State team that needs to see how he fits alongside Curry.

Paschall has scored at least 20 points a dozen times; three such games have occurred since Feb. 27. Whether he's starting or serving instant-offense duty off the bench, he should be a solid source of scoring and efficient shooting.

James Johnson, F, Minnesota Timberwolves

What can a change of scenery do for you? For James Johnson (25 percent owned), a deadline deal from the Miami Heat to the Minnesota Timberwolves has turned around his season.

In Miami, he wasn't even guaranteed nightly minutes. In Minnesota, he's seeing 24.4 per night and using them to leave an imprint on almost every category. His Timberwolves averages include 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. Maybe none of those categories hits the highest note, but collectively, they form a pitch-perfect harmony.

He might foul his way into the occasional clunker (3.6 per night with Minnesota), but the reward far outweighs the risk.