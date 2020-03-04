Ex-Browns DL Chris Smith, Panthers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

David Richard/Associated Press

Chris Smith agreed to a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith made nine appearances for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, registering one tackle and one pass defended.

In September, Smith's girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 90 in Cleveland. Cordero gave birth to the couple's daughter in August.

Following his first game back—a 23-3 win over the New York Jets on Sept. 16, he opened up about how her death had hit him hard, per the Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich:

"When it first happened, I'm not going to lie, I was ready to give up, kind of like throw in the towel, retire. I had to just think about my daughter. [Cordero] would want me to play, and [Coach] Freddie [Kitchens] doesn't realize this, but he said this in a team meeting: 'When we go off emotion, we make wrong decisions. We've got to go off our passion.' So I've got to play for her. She's my why. My daughter's my why. My other two kids are, too. For my youngest, I've got to be mom and dad."

The Browns released Smith in December, and he remained unsigned for the rest of the season.

Schefter reported Feb. 24 that Smith was ready to return to the NFL.

The 28-year-old was a regular backup for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 and the Browns in 2018. He posted 47 tackles and four sacks over that span. He'll provide some depth along Carolina's line.

Signing with the Panthers will also bring the Mount Ulla, North Carolina, native closer to home.