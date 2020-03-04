Giannis, Bucks Cruise Past Domantas Sabonis, Pacers 119-100

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks inched a bit closer to reaching 70 wins on Wednesday night with a 119-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Nearly a month after the Pacers defeated a Milwaukee team without Giannis Antetokounmpo in Indianapolis, 118-111, the Bucks returned the favor with Victor Oladipo sidelined for Indiana. The Pacers star shooting guard had been experiencing swelling in his knee and was downgraded to out hours before the game.

In his absence, Domantas Sabonis was tasked with leading the charge against the NBA's top team. He wasn't enough.

Indiana snapped a four-game winning streak, but having won six of the last eight contests, it entered the night just two games back of the Miami Heat for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, which would guarantee home-court advantage for at least the first round of the postseason.

Milwaukee bounced back strong after an uncharacteristic loss by 16 to Miami on Monday as Antetokounmpo led the way with 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Notable Performers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Bucks: 29 points, 12 rebounds, six assists

Khris Middleton, SF, Bucks: 20 points, eight rebounds

Domantas Sabonis, PF, Pacers: 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists

T.J. Warren, SF, Pacers: 18 points, four rebounds

What's Next

The Pacers' five-game road trip continues Friday as their third stop lands them in Chicago to face the Bulls before they jet off to face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday.

Milwaukee is also heading out on the road for a three-game swing out west. The Bucks will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in a potential NBA Finals preview as the top teams in the East and West clash at Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.