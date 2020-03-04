49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr. Blasts 'Ludicrous' Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 15: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers congratulates Jeff Wilson Jr #30 of the San Francisco 49ers after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is in no mood to hear rumors of a Jimmy Garoppolo trade.

"It's ludicrous," Wilson said to All49ers' Jose Luis Sanchez III. "He just took us all the way to the Super Bowl, great season, 14 wins. I mean there's not a lot of quarterbacks that's even in this league that just had a season like that. And then you go from that season taking a team all the way to the Super Bowl, to talks of being traded."

During an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported the 49ers could land Tom Brady this offseason and send Garoppolo to the New England Patriots:

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Wednesday he "[has] not been able to substantiate any interest from the 49ers' standpoint":

Wilson's comments underscored why a Garoppolo trade seems unlikely, so shortly removed after San Francisco reached the Super Bowl. 

Some will inevitably point to Garoppolo's 427 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the postseason, but the offense didn't require him to throw at a high volume. The team rolled over the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on the strength of its defense and running game.

The 28-year-old isn't among the NFL's best quarterbacks, but he appears adequate enough to put San Francisco in a position to contend for a sixth championship.

