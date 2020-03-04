Report: LT Russell Okung Traded to Panthers from Chargers for Trai Turner

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers traded two-time Pro Bowler Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for Trai Turner on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy reacted to the move:

Okung was limited to six games in 2019. He suffered a pulmonary embolism in the offseason that kept him off the field for the first seven weeks and then picked up a groin injury that ruled him out for the final three weeks.

The Panthers needed to upgrade their offensive line this offseason.

Carolina allowed 58 sacks, tied for most in the NFL, and finished 28th in adjusted sack rate on Football Outsiders. Okung is a short-term upgrade at left tackle who can pave the way for 2019 second-round pick Greg Little to take over in 2021.

If the Panthers had acquired the 31-year-old while only giving up a draft pick, this trade would've made more sense. By sending Turner to Los Angeles, Carolina is seemingly right back where it started.

Unlike Okung, Turner doesn't play a premium position, yet the guard has reached the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons. The Chargers also flipped a player in the last year of his contract for one who provides an extra year of team control.

More than anything, this trade could signal the Chargers' and Panthers' diverging priorities for 2020.

Los Angeles is looking to make a playoff run, with CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reporting last October that the franchise could be an option for Tom Brady. Adding one of the NFL's best offensive guards reinforces what the front office is hopeful of achieving. Okung's departure creates a void at left tackle, but it's one that can be addressed in the draft.

Carolina, on the other hand, could potentially move on from Cam Newton after having finished 5-11 and hired a new head coach in January. But even if the Panthers are throwing in the towel, landing Okung doesn't mesh with that strategy.

Should the team deal Newton and select a quarterback in the draft, general manager Marty Hurney might feel Okung's presence would ultimately be more beneficial to a young quarterback.