Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Golf Didn't Contribute to Back Injury After Viral Video

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Though Cody Bellinger had a "knot" in his back, the Los Angeles Dodgers star didn't injure himself swinging a golf club, via ESPN.

Bellinger was one of several players who took part in Albert Pujols' annual charity event Sunday at Topgolf in Scottsdale, Arizona, connecting on at least one huge drive:

After Bellinger missed Monday's game with a back injury, there was speculation the golfing contributed to the ailment, but he said Wednesday "that wasn't the case."

The right fielder also was out of the lineup for Wednesday's game, but manager Dave Roberts announced he would be back in the lineup Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.

Mike Trout has also experienced no ill effects from his impressive drive the same night.

The Dodgers will need Bellinger healthy, as the squad enters 2020 with huge expectations. The team led the National League with 106 wins last season but couldn't even reach the National League Championship Series after back-to-back losses in the World Series.

The addition of Mookie Betts will go a long way toward getting Los Angeles over the hump, but a major injury to the reigning NL MVP would certainly be damaging.