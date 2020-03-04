Report: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker UFC Lightweight Fight in the Works for May

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker are expected to headline the UFC's Fight Night in San Diego on May 16, according to MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn.

Bohn's two sources requested anonymity because contracts have not been signed and an official announcement has not been made.

Poirier, known as "The Diamond," has not stepped into the octagon since losing by third-round submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 242 on Sept. 7, 2019. The 31-year-old is 25-5-0 in his career.

Hooker most recently headlined UFC's Fight Night in New Zealand on Feb. 22, where he won a split decision in five rounds of Paul Felder. The 30-year-old "Hangman" is 20-8-0.

Poirier was originally planning to fight again in late January following his loss lightweight belt loss to Nurmagomedov, but he was forced to undergo hip surgery to "repair multiple tears in the labrum" as well as "reshape his femur bone," the fighter told MMA Fighting's Steven Marrocco in late October.

Poirier hinted earlier Wednesday that news about his next fight would be revealed soon:

Poirier exchanged Twitter barbs with Hooker in early October:

The back-and-forth was sparked when Hooker won in a third-round decision over Al Iaquinta in UFC 243 on Oct. 5, 2019 then immediately called out Portier. "Dustin Poirier, I'm going to smash your face in," Hooker said (h/t MMAFighting.com). "Meet me in New Zealand 2020, and I'm going to end you!"

While Portier was targeting a fight with Conor McGregor and urged Hooker to take on Donald Cerrone, it appears as if Hooker will have a chance to back up his words.

Poirier has 13 wins by knockout to Hooker's 10, but Hooker is riding an impressive 7-1 streak since he joined the lightweight division in June 2017.