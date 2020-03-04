Mets' Pete Alonso Gave MLB Permission to Mic Him at 1B in Quest to Grow Game

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After being mic'd up during Wednesday's preseason game against the St. Louis Cardinals, we might be hearing more from New York Mets star Pete Alonso during regular-season games.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Alonso gave MLB approval to put a microphone on first base during games in the regular season in order to help grow the game. While the player wouldn't wear a microphone like he did Wednesday, the league would put a device near the bag to pick up audio.

Alonso provided some old-school play-by-play in the first inning when a Cardinals baserunner was caught stealing:

We could potentially hear more in-game commentary from the first baseman in 2020.

The 25-year-old discussed other exhibition scenarios where talking to the booth would be possible, including the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby:

However, he noted that it might be too difficult to provide commentary during regular-season games.

Still, Alonso is one of the top young stars in the game after winning Rookie of the Year in 2019 while hitting a league-leading 53 home runs. He was named to the All-Star Game and even won the Home Run Derby during the breakout season.

Any additional commentary from him could be a boost for the sport and his own popularity.