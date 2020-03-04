Ryan Tannehill Says He'd Love to Sign New Contract with Titans After Playoff Run

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Ryan Tannehill is heading toward free agency, but the quarterback wants to return to the Tennessee Titans if he gets the choice.

Tannehill explained his thought process Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio:

"I like what we started there last year and the guys that were on the team and I'd like to be back," he said. "We'll see what happens."

The 31-year-old was traded to Tennessee last offseason after seven years with the Miami Dolphins, beginning the year as a backup to Marcus Mariota. After the squad struggled to a 2-4 start, he took over in Week 7 and helped turn the team around with a 7-3 finish to the regular season.

Tennessee continued to roll in the playoffs with shocking upsets over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens to reach the AFC Championship Game.

While running back Derrick Henry earned plenty of deserved praise during this run, Tannehill excelled with 2,598 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in his 10 regular-season starts. He led the NFL with a 117.5 quarterback rating as well as his 9.6 yards per attempt.

This type of production should be enough for a new contract, although the Titans could be cautious with him because it could end up being a fluke season. He only produced an 87.0 quarterback rating during his time in Miami.

Meanwhile, Tennessee could have other options on the free-agent market.

The squad is considered a major contender for Tom Brady, who is a former teammate of current Titans coach Mike Vrabel with the New England Patriots. Tom Curran of NBC Sports said on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday that Brady will likely choose New England or Tennessee, with the San Francisco 49ers also having an outside chance at the quarterback.

Tannehill will seemingly have to wait on the Titans to make a decision before he knows what will happen with his future.