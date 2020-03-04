Tom Brady Talks Free-Agent Process on Instagram Live Video with Dana White

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Wednesday he's going on a family vacation until it's time to negotiate with teams as an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN's Mike Reiss provided comments Brady made about his future while alongside UFC President Dana White in an Instagram Live session:

The NFL's legal tampering period, when front offices can speak with free agents from other organizations, begins March 16—right at the end of the QB's vacation—and he'll be eligible to sign a contract with a new team when the league year starts March 18.

Don't expect the rumors and speculation to stop despite the future Hall of Famer's family time.

The latest round of information Wednesday shed little light on whether returning to the Patriots is still a legitimate option for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported Brady and Pats head coach Bill Belichick talked on the phone Tuesday, but the discussion "wasn't particularly productive." ESPN's Adam Schefter disputed the report, stating there were no talks yesterday and the most recent ones were "business as usual."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last month the Patriots are willing to pay the three-time NFL MVP over $30 million annually if that's what it takes to keep him.

Meanwhile, a long line of teams is preparing to make a push to sign Brady if he decides it's time to move on from New England. ESPN's Jeff Darlington noted on Wednesday's edition of Get Up (via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston) there are eight teams "monitoring" the situation.

The 42-year-old California native saw his passer rating (88.0) drop to its lowest point since 2013 last season despite a solid touchdown-to-interception ratio (24 to eight). The lack of high-end numbers can be at least in part attributed to the lack of weapons around him in the Pats' passing game.

All told, it's hard to get a clear read on the situation given the wide range of reporting since the Patriots' latest title defense ended with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs.

Brady will have no shortage of suitors and his decision will have a major trickle-down effect around the league as those who miss out on him are then going to compete for the other notable quarterbacks available this offseason, including Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Tannehill and Jameis Winston.

The end result is an NFL offseason that may feel more like a typically wild NBA summer with numerous high-profile players switching teams.