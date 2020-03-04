RB Leipzig Sporting Director Plays Down Timo Werner Transfer Rumours

Visionhaus/Getty Images

RB Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosche has played down speculation linking star forward Timo Werner with a switch away from the club in the summer.

Werner is rated as one of the best strikers in European football, having inspired Leipzig's Bundesliga title charge in 2019-20 with his prolific goalscoring. Unsurprisingly, rumours linking him with a number of the continent's most high-profile clubs have followed.

Speaking to Bild (h/t Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror), Krosche said Leipzig have yet to receive any offers for the Germany international and added he's unsure as to why Werner would move anyway:

"There has been nothing at all. But it's normal that Timo gets into the focus of other clubs. He's playing a very, very good season and scores very, very often

"Timo has a long-term contract and there are not many things that favour him leaving us. We play UEFA Champions League, we have a super coaching team and we still want to achieve a lot."

According to Simon Hughes and Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic, Werner would be keen to move to Liverpool in the summer if there was serious interest in him. A transfer could reportedly be completed for the 23-year-old for £51 million if a deal was struck before April.

As Goal's Ronan Murphy relayed, speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was coy on possible interest in the striker:

In the report, it's suggested that both Barcelona and Manchester United have also registered their interest in Werner. Hughes provided more details about Werner's future on social media:

The list of illustrious clubs interested in the German is no huge shock, especially after the campaign he's enjoyed under the guidance of manager Julian Nagelsmann.

As Squawka Football relayed recently, not only is Werner finding the back of the net often, he's developing a creative side to his game too:

In the Bundesliga this season, he's been on target an impressive 21 times in total. Although Leipzig have not been at their fluid best lately, they remain in contention for the title, with just three points between themselves and leaders Bayern Munich.

Leipzig are undoubtedly a team moving in the right direction, as they consistently make smart signings in the transfer window and develop players brilliantly. Werner himself has been able to benefit from that process.

However, they have a long way to go before they are talked about in the same bracket as some teams reportedly interested in their star forward. With that in mind, it's easy to see Werner being enticed by the prospect of a move to a European heavyweight come the end of the campaign.