Report: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Spoke Tuesday, Conversation 'Didn't Go Well'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts as Tom Brady #12 looks on before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady's future with the New England Patriots looks even more uncertain following a report that a recent talk between the three-time NFL MVP and head coach Bill Belichick wasn't a positive one. 

Per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Brady and Belichick had a phone conversation Tuesday that "didn't go well."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

