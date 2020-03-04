Giannis Details Recruiting Wes Matthews, Kyle Korver After Brogdon Departure

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 01, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said he's not a natural recruiter but he understood the importance of stepping up to help the team after Malcolm Brogdon left to join the Indiana Pacers as part of a sign-and-trade deal last July. 

In an interview released Wednesday, Antetokounmpo told Eric Nehm of The Athletic he reached out to Wesley Matthews and Kyle Korver during free agency last summer, and both opted to sign with the Bucks.

"[Matthews] was working out ... and called me right back," Giannis said. "I told him, 'Look. You can defend. You can knock down shots. You're a great person. You're a great human being first of all. You can help this team be better. At the end of the day, you haven't won a championship, right? I haven't won a championship either. We have to bring a group together that wants that and wants that bad.'"

On the topic of Korver, he added: "I called him and we talked. And I'm not going to say he's weird, but he's more reserved to himself. So, the first time I called him I was like, 'Did I f--k this one up?'"

                 

