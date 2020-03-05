USA vs. England Women's Soccer: 2020 SheBelieves Cup Schedule, Live Stream

Michael Janosz/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States' and England's women's teams will kick off their 2020 SheBelieves Cup campaign on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

England are the defending champions, beating two-time winners USA to the top spot last year. The world champion Stars and Stripes are this year's favourites in a strong field that also includes Japan and Spain.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT (Friday). The match will be broadcast on BBC Two (UK) and ESPN 2 (U.S.).

If recent history between these two teams is any indication, Thursday's clash should be a nail-biter. Five of the six previous meetings have ended in a one-goal win, with the lone exception a 2-2 draw in last year's SheBelieves Cup.

That draw set England on the path to a tournament win, finishing two points ahead of the Americans. The Stars and Stripes got their revenge at the World Cup, however, courtesy of a dramatic 2-1 win in the semi-finals:

The defeat started a slide for the Lionesses, who also lost to Sweden in the third-place match and haven't played up to their level since. They only won two more matches during the rest of 2019, with defeats against the likes of Norway, Brazil and Germany.

Their next opponents are on a 28-match unbeaten streak, winning all but one of their matches in 2019. The new year has also been good so far for Team USA, with a dominant showing at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers.

The team outscored their opponents 25-0 in the tournament, culminating in a 3-0 win over Canada in the final:

Canada gave the USWNT a good test in the first half before succumbing to the pressure after the break. England should provide a sterner challenge for coach Vlatko Andonovski and his troops, who will also face Brazil and Australia in their pre-Olympic preparations.

England have traveled to the United States with a relatively young team, including several debutants. Everton's Sandy MacIver, West Ham's Grace Fisk and Alessia Russo of the North Carolina Tar Heels could all earn their first caps.

Ellen White is the team's star forward and most prolific scorer, while Toni Duggan and Jill Scott are among the team's most experienced players.

There are no rotations in the USWNT's selection, with a limited amount of Olympic spots available to the deepest team in women's football. Alex Morgan remains sidelined due to her pregnancy, and regulars Ally Long and Morgan Brian were once again left off the roster. Mallory Pugh does return after missing out on the Olympic qualifiers.

Prediction: USA 1-1 England