Video: Watch Matt Hardy Meet with AEW's Young Bucks After WWE Departure

Following the expiration of his WWE contract, Matt Hardy interacted with The Young Bucks on the latest episode of his YouTube series Free the Delete.

In Wednesday's episode, Hardy began by speaking to someone on the phone, and by the end of the episode, Nick and Matt Jackson arrived at his compound to which Hardy replied, "Bucks of Youth, I knew you'd come."

Hardy announced his departure from WWE this week and WWE later confirmed the news. That led to speculation that Hardy would sign elsewhere, such as All Elite Wrestling.

The Young Bucks are executive vice presidents for AEW, so while no official announcement has been made regarding Hardy's status, it is strongly suggested that he has either signed with AEW or at least agreed to work with the company in some capacity.

Due to the timing of the video, there is also reason to believe that Hardy could potentially appear on Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Hardy has plenty of history with The Young Bucks, as he and his brother, Jeff, had some classic matches against them in Ring of Honor and other independent promotions.

Ever since Hardy expressed frustration with a lack of creative freedom in WWE over the past several weeks and months, fans have discussed the possibility of Hardy joining AEW and being revealed as the leader of Dark Order.

Perhaps that will come to fruition as soon as Wednesday, but even if that is not in the plans, Hardy would be a huge addition to AEW given his experience and mind for the business.

Former WWE Superstars such as Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Cody have already found great success in AEW, so perhaps Hardy will be the latest to make that transition.

