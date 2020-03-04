Allen Iverson, Reebok to Cover Bethel High Students' College Application Fees

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and Reebok are teaming up to cover the costs of college application fees for next year's senior class at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia.

"What up, y'all? I got Reebok to cover your college application fees, so skies the limit, and you'll get a new pair of kicks," Iverson said in a video to the students (h/t 13News Now).

"I was honestly at a loss for words," Bethel High junior Jaelyn Matthews said. "I was just talking to my parents about college application fees, and then when he said it, it was so ironic."

Iverson attended Bethel High before moving on to Georgetown for the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. The 44-year-old spent 14 seasons in the NBA, winning the 2000-01 MVP and collecting 11 All-Star appearances.

Bethel dedicated its gymnasium to Iverson in December.