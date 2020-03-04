Allen Iverson, Reebok to Cover Bethel High Students' College Application Fees

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: NBA Legend, Allen Iverson, attends a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 23, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and Reebok are teaming up to cover the costs of college application fees for next year's senior class at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia.

"What up, y'all? I got Reebok to cover your college application fees, so skies the limit, and you'll get a new pair of kicks," Iverson said in a video to the students (h/t 13News Now).

"I was honestly at a loss for words," Bethel High junior Jaelyn Matthews said. "I was just talking to my parents about college application fees, and then when he said it, it was so ironic."

Iverson attended Bethel High before moving on to Georgetown for the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. The 44-year-old spent 14 seasons in the NBA, winning the 2000-01 MVP and collecting 11 All-Star appearances.

Bethel dedicated its gymnasium to Iverson in December.        

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    @Jonwass reveals his updated predictions for the most coveted prospects

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_NBA Staff Debates: Luka or Zion

    Our writers decide who they would rather build around ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    @BR_NBA Staff Debates: Luka or Zion

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    New Custom NBA Jerseys 🛒

    🔥 Khaled x Heat 🌴 ScHoolboy Q x Lakers 🗽 Dipset x Knicks B/R collab’d with eight artists. Tap to buy 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New Custom NBA Jerseys 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Caris LeVert Is Swing Piece for Nets' Future

    LeVert's 51-pt monster performance showed his potential as third fiddle to KD and Kyrie Irving

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Caris LeVert Is Swing Piece for Nets' Future

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report